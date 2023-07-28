NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/28/23 PM

A cold front is putting an end to showers and storms for the weekend.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and northeast winds drawing some less humid weather.

We do warm up early next week with highs back int the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday followed by upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front on Thursday will drop temperatures for Friday, but not before some additional showers and storms move in across the area.

Friday highs will be around 80 with mostly sunny weather.