NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/26/23 AM

Some showers and storms are moving across the state this morning but they should exit as we transition into the afternoon hours. Because of the cloud cover and winds shifting to the northwest, temperatures should be cooler today with highs in the lower to mid 80s

The heat builds back for our Thursday as high temperatures should rise into the lower and mid 90s for many of us in the area. There will be a slight chance of a shower or storm in the evening.

A better chance of storms return on our Friday with highs temperatures in the mid 80s.

Cooler weather starts the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and then gradually warming into the lower to mid 80s by early next week with an on and off chance of showers or a thunderstorm.