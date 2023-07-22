NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/22/23 PM

Pop up showers and thunderstorms today created some heavy downpours, some gusty winds, and even hail in parts of our area today. While we were not under any categorical risk for severe storms, sometimes afternoon pop ups can generate enough instability to cause marginally severe weather.

Storms will wrap up tonight after sunset with the atmosphere stabilizing with temperatures in the lower 60s and light west winds around 5 mph.

We are back in the mid 80s tomorrow once again starting sunny, but then pop up showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Once again we are not under a risk for severe storms, but some storms could have brief heavy downpours and possibly small hail.

We will slowly see the heat build as we head into the upcoming week. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s by the middle of the work week with our hottest temperature in the mid 90s on Thursday. Afterwords, it does look like the heat dome does break down next weekend with highs down in the lower 80s.