NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/2/23 PM

We saw a cooler Sunday after a very warm and humid start to the weekend. While showers and thunderstorms were ongoing in Northern Illinois and far southern Wisconsin, we had mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, the heat and humidity are back with temperatures near 90 degrees and light southeast winds.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms for our Tuesday, but it will likely remain for most of the day to the west of our area. Some showers and storms will eventually make their way into Northeast Wisconsin later in the evening.

Wednesday looks like the best chance of showers and storms for our area with a risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds are the primary risks at this time.

Cooler and sunny weather is forecast on Thursday and Friday.