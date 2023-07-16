NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/16/23 PM

A few showers and storms earlier in the day will diminish tonight as we see clearing skies with west winds at 5-10 mph

There will be a slight chance of a rain shower Monday with highs in the lower to mid 70s under breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

We will be warmer on Tuesday with highs back around 80 with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s on Wednesday with a slight chance of some showers and storms.

Chance of storms continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the lower 80s.

It looks like dry weather returns for the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.