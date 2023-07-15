NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/15/23 PM

Hazy skies continue into the overnight as a plume of smoke affects much of the Midwest. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday, there will still be some haze in the area from this smoke plume moving southeast. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some scattered showers and isolated storms are possible for the day as well.

Monday and Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There will be a chance of showers and storms later in the week as highs remain in the lower to mid 80s.