NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/1/23 PM

It is a new month! The second month of meteorological summer is the warmest with our average high temperatures rising to 81 degrees. That being said, we are seeing temperatures well above those values this afternoon and evening across our area.

Cooler weather arrives for our Sunday with an area of low pressure passing to our south tonight and northeast winds shifting in. Highs will climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The heat and humidity are back Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 90s both days.

A chance of storms will return Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday with a frontal boundary moving through.

Dry and cooler temperatures are back in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.