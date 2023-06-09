NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/9/23 AM

Today: We will be a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies and winds out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms move into the area in the afternoon and evening across Northeast Wisconsin giving some beneficial rainfall to our area. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The Bellin Run looks dry for now with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A stray sprinkle or rain shower can't be ruled out.

Sunday: The weather system responsible for the storms on Saturday will cut off and affect our weather through the rest of the weekend. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible with much cooler weather, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Rain continues across our area from this cut off low pressure. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: A few rain showers will continue for the first half of our day. We start to dry out later in the afternoon as the system finally pulls out to the east. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s.

The the time we wrap up with all the rain, totals could range from a half inch to over an inch and a half.