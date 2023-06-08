NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/8/23 AM

Today: High pressure sticks around for another day which means more of the same weather like what we saw yesterday. Highs will climb into the mid 70s away from Lake Michigan. Lakeshore areas will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s with northeast winds at 5-15 mph

Tonight: Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with calm winds

Friday: We will be a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a very slight chance of a pop up shower, especially west of the Fox Valley, otherwise remaining sunny.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms move into the area in the afternoon and evening across Northeast Wisconsin giving some beneficial rainfall to our area. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The Bellin Run looks dry for now.

Sunday: Based on how this storm system moves across, the region, we could stick around with some rainfall in parts of our area as cooler air wraps into this system. Highs might not get to the 70s in some areas.

Monday: Possible scattered showers, highs in the lower 70s.

We will gradually warm into the lower and mid 80s by the end of the work week with slightly warmer weather.