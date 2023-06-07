NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/7/23 AM

Today: High pressure is influencing our weather today which means sunny skies and low humidity! High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s today away from Lake Michigan. Lakeshore communities will remain around 70 for the high.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will continue out of the northeast.

Friday: We have a small chance of a pop up shower in the afternoon, otherwise, mostly sunny with highs around the lower 80s.

Saturday: Another cold front will dive south from Canada. This will spark off showers and thunderstorms in the area. Right now it looks like the rain should hold off until the afternoon which would be good news for those running the marathon in Green Bay.

Sunday: Cooler and sunny, highs in the lower 70s.