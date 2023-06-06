NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/6/23 AM

Today: A few stray sprinkles early, then turning more sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s and a light northeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Areas south of Green Lake to Fond du Lac counties could see a few pop up storms during the afternoon.

Tonight: A few clouds, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and highs in the mid 70s with light northeast winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Warmer, highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon.

Saturday: A chance of showers and storms, highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Cooler with sunny weather and highs in the mid 70s.