NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/5/23 AM

Posted at 3:09 AM, Jun 05, 2023
Today: A cold front is moving through today that will spark off a few showers and storms along the way. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and light northeast winds with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s and a light northeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Areas south of Green Lake to Fond du Lac counties could see a few pop up storms during the afternoon

Wednesday: Sunny and highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Warmer, highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday: A chance of showers and storms, highs in the lower 80s.

