Dry and warm weather arrives for the beginning of your extended forth of July weekend but there will be some showers and storms early next week.

Saturday: Temperatures in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies

Sunday: Lower to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of storms, highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Chance of storms, highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.