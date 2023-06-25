NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/25/23 PM

Showers and storms have arrived and it was very welcoming for everyone having brown lawns with some much better air quality compared to the last few days.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms with overnight lows around 60 and northwest winds 5-15 mph

Monday: Cool start to the week, highs around 70, scattered showers and storms, northwest winds 10-20 mph.

Later Monday night, into Tuesday, a new plume of wildfire smoke will arrive and likely cause poor air quality issues across all of Wisconsin.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday through the weekend shows some isolated chance of showers and storms with high temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.