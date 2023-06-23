NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/23/23 PM

The heat and humidity will linger for one more day before cooler weather returns at the end of the weekend with some much needed rainfall .

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Haze and very warm, not too humid but highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with a slight chance of a shower or storm.

Saturday night: A few isolated showers and storms possible, overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday: More widespread showers and storms across the area with highs in the mid 70s. Brief and heavy downpours are possible, no severe weather is expected.

Monday: Additional showers and storms possible especially in the first half of our day. Temperatures will be cool in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.