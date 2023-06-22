Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/22/23 PM

Gino Recchia Forecast
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 19:52:54-04

Wildfire smoke will remain an issue for the next few days mixing to the ground at times resulting in poor air quality for some.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s with calm winds.

Friday: Sunny and very warm, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with a southeast wind at 5 mph.

Saturday: The warmest day of the week with upper 80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Cooler with showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Monday: Slightly below average high temperatures, in the mid to upper 70s with showers and storms especially in the first half of our day.

Tuesday through Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

