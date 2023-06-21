NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/21/23 PM

Warm and dry weather continues for the rest of the work week with showers and storms arriving later in the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm winds, lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clear skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the lake, light east winds around 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, clear skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the lake.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, clear skies, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 away from the lake. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the far Northwoods.

Sunday: A cold front move through, showers and storms are expected with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Cooler with additional showers and storms, highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Rainfall totals around a half inch look plausible from this two day event with locally higher totals based on thunderstorm locations.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Highs in the lower to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies