On and off mixture of smoke will continue to impact our skies while temperatures remain in the 80s for the most part.

Tonight: overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Mid 80s mostly sunny with east winds at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mid 80s, mostly sunny.

Friday: Mid 80s, mostly sunny.

Saturday: Upper 80s, mostly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday and Monday with a passage of a cold front. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s.