NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/19/2023 PM

Hazy skies will continue on an off through the week as a ridge of high pressure keeps the weather forecast dry with above average temperatures.

An air quality alert was issued for most areas in Northeast Wisconsin away from the bay area this afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s tonight with calm winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.