NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/16/23 PM

High temperatures climb into the upper 70s this weekend on the last weekend of astronomical spring, with the official start to summer just a few days away.

Temperatures this weekend look very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny and warmer weather will build in as we move into next week.

Temperatures Monday will rise into the lower to mid 80s. There could be an isolated pop up shower in the afternoon or evening, but right now the chance looks very slim to none.

The rest of the work week remains dry for now with highs building into the upper 80s with sunny weather as blocking pattern develops across part of the country.

A chance of showers and storms are possible Friday and next weekend. It depends on when the arrival of our next cold front will be.