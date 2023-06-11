NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/11/23 PM

The weather pattern across Northeast Wisconsin will remain influenced from this cut off low pressure over the next few days followed by some weak systems bringing occasional chances of showers and storms to our area.

Tonight: Skies are clearing with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s under northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Temperatures warm to around 70 with sunny skies initially but then some showers begin to move in during the afternoon and evening.

Monday Night: Showers continue across the area, overnight lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Tuesday: Another cool day with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with more rain showers.

Wednesday: Sunny start, but a few pop up showers and storms possible in the afternoon, temperatures in the lower 80s.