NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/1/23 AM

Today: A slight chance of a pop up shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s with some humid weather.

Tonight: Overnight lows in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s and a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. A very small chance of

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: A cold front will move through our area with some showers or storms possible. High temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s.

We have seen only around a tenth of an inch of rain in the last three weeks so any rain will be welcomed to the area.