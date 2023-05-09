NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/9/23 AM

Tuesday: High pressure returns today and cuts off the rainfall to our area. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s away from the lake. There will be a light winds around the north to northeast keeping lakeside areas cooler.

Tonight: Overnight lows in the lower to mid 40s with mostly clear skies

Wednesday: Highs in the lower to mid 70s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mid 70s away from the lake.

Friday-Sunday: Some scattered showers and cooler temperatures return when we get closer into the weekend. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 70s Friday and Saturday but drop into the lower 60s for Mother's Day.