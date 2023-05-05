NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/5/23 AM

With a frontal boundary settling across the area today, we will see a division of temperatures across the area. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s along lakeshore and Northwoods, lower to mid 60s further inland, especially west of I-41.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue today and last through the weekend and next week.

Saturday and Sunday will both have highs in the 60s to possibly 70s away from the lake, 40s to 50s near the lake with an isolated chance of showers and storms.

It looks like the chance of rain continues until about Wednesday and then we will dry out a bit with highs climbing into the lower 70s possibly just in time for Mother's Day weekend.