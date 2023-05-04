NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/4/23 AM

The chance of showers return to the area today with possibly some thunderstorms as well. High temperatures will be divided across the area with lower to mid 50s along the lakeshore and far north, to the upper 60s or lower 70s across the far south under southeast winds.

With a warm front settling south of the area on Friday, we will see a brief cool down in the upper 40s to the mid 50s with additional chance of rainfall.

The front should lift into the U.P. on Saturday putting dry weather and mild weather into the area. Temperatures should climb into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will begin dry as well with highs in the 60s once again. We will be tracking some showers and possibly storms Sunday night, but when this line of precipitation arrives in our area is either Sunday late afternoon or after midnight into Monday.

Mild above average temperatures continue into next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

