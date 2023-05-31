NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/31/23 AM

Watch Now
Today: Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunny skies. There will be a very slight chance of a pop up shower or storm in a few areas.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the lower 60s.

Thursday: A slight chance of a pop up shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s with some humid weather.

Friday: Slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s and a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: A cold front will move through our area with some showers or storms possible. High temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s.

We have seen only around a tenth of an inch of rain in the last three weeks so any rain will be welcomed to the area.

