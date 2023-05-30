NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/30/23 AM

Heat and some humidity continue to build as we wrap up the month.

Today: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be slightly stronger around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with southeast winds at 5-15 mph and temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunny skies. There will be a very slight chance of a pop up shower or storm in areas west of the Fox Valley.

Thursday: A slight chance of a pop up shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s with some humid weather.

Friday: Slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s and a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: A cold front will move through our area with some showers or storms possible. High temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s.

We have seen only around a tenth of an inch of rain in the last three weeks so any rain will be welcomed to the area.