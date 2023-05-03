NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/3/23 Morning

Temperatures will climb closer to average today but still below normal in the mid to upper 50s. We will see a mixture of clouds and sun during the day with light winds from the northwest shifting to the northeast.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be a chance of some isolated to scattered rain showers.

Saturday looks dry with lower 60s for highs. Sunday should start off dry, but a stray shower is possible later in the evening.

70s return early next week with a shot at some pop up showers and storms.