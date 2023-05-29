NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/29/23 AM

A generally dry weather pattern with a building dome of heat is the main weather story for this week.

Today: High temperatures climb into the lower to mid 80s with sunny skies and light southeast winds around 5-10 mph. Anyone boating should see waves under a foot.

Tonight: Mostly clear and temperatures in the mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be slightly stronger around 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunny skies. There will be a very slight chance of a pop up shower or storm in areas west of the Fox Valley.

Thursday: A slight chance of a pop up shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s with some humid weather.

Friday: Slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s and a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm.

Saturday & Sunday: Highs in the mid 80s with sunny skies.