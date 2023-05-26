Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/26/23 AM

today's forecast, today's weather, green bay
Posted at 6:34 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 07:34:05-04

Today: High temperatures will rise into the lower and mid 70s today away from Lake Michigan with light southeast winds at 5 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Temperatures cool off into the mid 40s with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and highs in the lower 80s.

Monday(Memorial Day): Mostly sunny and highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a humid airmass.

We have seen less than a tenth of an inch of rain in more than two and a half weeks so any chance of rain will be welcomed across Northeast Wisconsin

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.