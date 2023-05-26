NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/26/23 AM

Today: High temperatures will rise into the lower and mid 70s today away from Lake Michigan with light southeast winds at 5 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Temperatures cool off into the mid 40s with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and highs in the lower 80s.

Monday(Memorial Day): Mostly sunny and highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a humid airmass.

We have seen less than a tenth of an inch of rain in more than two and a half weeks so any chance of rain will be welcomed across Northeast Wisconsin