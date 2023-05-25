NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/25/23 AM

Today: A little warmer with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Lakeshore areas will remain cooler around 5 degrees with that east to northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s with clearing skies and calm winds.

Friday: We are back in the lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and light south winds at 5 mph.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: We are warming into the lower 80s with mostly sunny weather.

Monday(Memorial Day): The warmest of the 3 day holiday weekend with highs in the lower to mid 80s with mostly sunny weather.

Next Week: A warm air dome develops and our high temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees by the middle of the work week. Better make sure that your air conditioner is working properly while you still have the time.