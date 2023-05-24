NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/24/23 AM

Today: Goodbye to the 80s, say hello to temperatures about 20 degrees colder. A cold front has moved through this morning and a few sprinkles popped up along the leading edge. It's going to be breezy with northeast winds gusting to 30 mph with high temperatures in the upper 50s to the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Winds subside to 5-10 mph with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday: A little warmer with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Memorial Day Weekend: Highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Next Week: Dry and warm weather continues. We look to get into the mid 80s by next week mid-week.