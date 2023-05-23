NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/23/23 AM

Today: Highs climb to around 80 degrees with possibly the warmest day over the next 7 under southwest winds.

Tonight: A cold front comes in from our north. A few rain showers are possible along the front, but it will be the cooler air behind it that we will notice the most.

Wednesday: A few rain showers are possible in the early part of the morning. We will turn sunny by the early afternoon. However that being said, it's going to be around 10 degrees below normal with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Highs will be a touch warmer in the lower to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies and northeast winds.

Friday: We are back in the lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Memorial Day Weekend: Currently looking sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s away from the lake.