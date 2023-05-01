NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/2/23 AM

What a way we started off the beginning of May. It was the first time we had measurable snowfall in 13 years, 2010 to be exact. If you are a fan of spring weather, we have warmer weather right around the corner.

Some isolated showers are possible today, mainly in the morning, otherwise remaining cloudy with windy northwest winds. Highs are only climbing into the lower to mid 40s, around 15-20 degrees below normal.

We do have some improvement however. The mercury will rise into the mid and upper 50s or the lower 60s Wednesday through Friday. There will probably be some stray showers Thursday or Friday. Right now areas closer to the lakeshore appear to have the least possibility with any chance of rain.

The weekend looks pleasant at the moment with highs in the lower to mid 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.