NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/19/23 PM

Tonight: A few stray showers possible across the the bay area including Door County. West of here, Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s with some patchy frost close to Langlade County. Temperatures elsewhere will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer weather kicks off the weekend with highs in the lower 70s with northwest winds around 5-15 mph.

Sunday: More sunny skies with a few more clouds, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Some smokey could mix in with the mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s.

Upper 70s and lower 80s are in the forecast for the week with more major rain events in the forecast.