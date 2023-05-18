Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/18/23 AM

Posted at 3:40 AM, May 18, 2023
Today: We are back in the lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Later in the evening, a cold front with some showers and storms arrives. Some brief downpours are possible.

Tonight: Showers and isolated storms will continue in the early part of the overnight, eventually moving over the lake by the early morning. Temperatures will cool into the lower 50s.

Friday: There will be a slight chance of some rain showers on the back side of this low pressure. Temperatures will be cooler, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: It's looking like the rain should move out of our area by Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: A few showers will be possible once again as another cold front moves through, highs will be around 70.

A brief cool off on Monday in the mid 60s followed by highs near 80 on Wednesday.

