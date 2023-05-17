NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/17/23 AM

Watch Now
Posted at 3:25 AM, May 17, 2023
Today: Highs will run about 5-7 degrees below normal in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Lakeshore areas will be cooler in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: We are back in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Later in the evening, a cold front with some showers and storms arrives. Some brief downpours are possible.

Friday: There will be a slight chance of some rain showers on the back side of this low pressure. Temperatures will be cooler, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: It's looking like the rain should move out of our area by Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: We are expecting a dry and sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

