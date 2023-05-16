NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/16/23 AM

Today: A backdoor cold front is moving in from the northeast. Temperatures will drastically cool in the afternoon from the mid 70s down into the lower 60s by the evening. Winds will shift to the northeast and remain breezy at 10-20 mph when this happens. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies and northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Highs will run about 5-7 degrees below normal in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: We are back in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday: There will be a slight chance of some rain showers with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: We will be close to 70 with another chance of some stray rain showers in the morning and dry weather during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday: We are expecting a dry and sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.