NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/12/23 AM

Today: Some rain showers will move in from the southwest. Temperatures will rise into the lower to upper 70s away from the lakeshore. Lakeside areas will remain in the 60s. The best shot at rainfall will be across the southern half of the viewing area.

Tonight: A few stray showers are possible as temperatures cool into the mid and lower 50s under northeast winds.

Saturday: A chance of some rain showers early, then possibly some sun and cloud mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s with breezy northeast winds at 10-20 mph

Mother's Day: A cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a shot at some rain showers. It does appear that the amount of rain in the forecast has decreased, but it will be a cool day non the less.

Monday: We are back in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday Another weak system could bring some rain showers to the area. Highs will be around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs around 70.