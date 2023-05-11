NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/11/23 AM

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with summer like warmth in the upper 70s and lower 80s away from the lake. Around the mid 60s to lower 70s by the lake.

Friday: A slight chance of a rain shower, otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: A chance of some rain showers return to parts of our area, in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mother's Day: A cool and rainy day with a cold front moving through. Rain showers are looking steady for the heart of the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Monday: We are back in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Another weak system could bring some rain showers to the area but right now we are seeing differences in the timing on its arrival. Highs will be around 70 both days.