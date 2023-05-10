NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/10/23 AM

Today: Highs in the lower to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Some areas could get to 80 degrees west of the Fox Valley.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower 50s and light southwest winds at 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mid 70s to upper 70s away from the lake.

Friday: A slight chance of a rain shower, otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: A chance of some rain showers return to parts of our area, especially later in the evening, but staying more sunny during the majority of the day. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mother's Day: A cool and rainy day with a cold front moving through. Rain showers are looking steady for the heart of the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Early next week: Highs are back in the upper 60s and lower 70s with some dry weather.