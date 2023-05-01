NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/1/23 Morning

Happy Monday and hello to May! Hope you like snow to start off the month!! We don't normally see measurable snow this month, but we have seen years with accumulations. The last time Green Bay recorded any snowfall in May was 1997 with a mere 0.2" We will see how much we end up with from this round this morning.

Today will be a pretty nasty day to be outside. Temperatures will rise to around 40 or the lower 40s with strong northwest winds gusting to 40-50 mph at times. Snow showers will change over to a rain or mix heading into the afternoon.

There will be some residual rain and snow showers tonight with temperatures falling into the lower to mid 30s.

Some isolated showers are possible once again for our Tuesday with highs only climbing into the lower to mid 40s, around 15-20 degrees below normal.

We do have some improvement however. The mercury will rise into the mid and upper 50s Wednesday through Friday. There will probably be some stray showers Thursday or Friday.

Warmer weather moves in next weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.