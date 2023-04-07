NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/7/23 Morning

Skies will start sunny on our Friday but then turn cloudy later at night. Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 40s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

A warm front will be moving in tonight extending from a low pressure further southwest across the Central Plains. Overnight, a band of snowfall is going to develop and it's still looking likely that several inches from 2-5 with locally 6 inch amounts are easily possible as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

At the moment, areas near and north of Highway 29 are in the bulls-eye for this narrow but heavy snowfall. Any small shift in the warm front position will make a big change to the forecast.

Once the snow is done Saturday morning, skies will break into some sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the 40s and lower 50s while we melt the snowfall.

Sunday, we will have a mix of sun & clouds with warmer temperatures in the lower 60s.

Much warmer returns next week with highs in the 70s by Tuesday and lasts until the end of the work week which is when this strong ridge providing warm weather breaks down.