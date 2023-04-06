NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/6/23 AM

Today we will have mostly sunny skies but it will be quite windy and colder. Westerly winds will gust 35-45 mph at times but will subside later in the evening.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 20s with winds subsiding around 5 mph out of the northeast.

Skies will start sunny on our Friday but then turn cloudy later at night. Temperatures will rise into the lower 40s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

A vigorous area of low pressure will move across the area Friday night into Saturday morning. It appears that it

will produce accumulating snow across the area since the snow will be falling at night. Models are ranging from 2-5 inches of snow wherever this band sets up.

Once the snow is done Saturday morning, skies will break into some sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the 40s while we melt the snowfall.

Sunday, we will have a mix of sun & clouds with warmer temperatures in the 50s and some 60s.

Much warmer returns next week with highs in the 70s.