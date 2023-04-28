NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/28/23 AM

After highs in the 50s and 60s yesterday, we have another round of mild weather once again today.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to upper 60s under light southeast winds. Lakeshore communities once again will remain cooler with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

We are in between two areas of low pressure, one to the west and one to the southeast. These two will fuse together in the eastern Great Lakes resulting in a prolong period of rain showers beginning this weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s Saturday through Tuesday as this low continues to bring the chance of rain. Precipitation totals could top over an inch by early next week.

The good news is that after Tuesday morning, we finally dry out with highs rising into the 60s by Wednesday.