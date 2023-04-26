NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/27/23 AM

Another storm complex begins to advance to our area over the next few days.

Some morning showers to our north today will transition to mainly dry weather during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the lower 60s away from the lake with breezy southwest winds.

On Friday we could see some lower 60s with a slight chance of rain showers, mainly west of the Fox Valley.

The storm cuts off and swirls across the Great Lakes during the weekend which will once again draw some cooler air to the area. We should see temperatures fall back into the lower 50s and upper 40s with an on and off chance of rainfall.

Dry weather returns early next week with cooler temperatures to start in the lower 50s but we do warm up back in the lower 60s by Wednesday