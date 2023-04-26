NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/26/23 AM

Some dry weather finally returns today after 4 consecutive days of rain showers over the area. High temperatures will warm into the lower 50s under light and variable winds around 5 mph thanks to high pressure moving right overhead.

Another storm complex begins to advance to our area by the end of the work week. We could see a few stray showers on Thursday as highs climb near 60 as a warm front moves north. Winds will pick up from the south around 10-20 mph.

On Friday we could see some lower 60s with a slight chance of rain showers, mainly northwest of the Fox Valley.

The storm cuts off and swirls across the Great Lakes during the weekend which will once again draw some cooler air to the area. We should see temperatures fall back into the lower 50s and upper 40s with an on and off chance of rainfall.

Chance of rain continues into early next week with lower 50s in store. Right now, model projections have a spread from a quarter of an inch of rain to almost three inches over the next 7 days.