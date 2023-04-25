NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/25/23 AM

A few stray showers stick around Today as highs climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with light northeast winds.

Rain showers come to an end tonight as skies clear to partly cloudy or mostly clear with calm winds.

Some dry weather finally returns on Wednesday but it is short lived. High temperatures will warm into the lower 50s.

Another storm complex begins to advance to our area by the end of the work week. We could see a few stray showers on Thursday as highs climb into the upper 50s.

On Friday we could see some lower 60s with a slight chance of rain showers.

It looks like cooler and wet weather is back next weekend with temperatures down in the lower 50s.