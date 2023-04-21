NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/21/23 PM

Cool air fills in this weekend with a chance of some snow flakes once again.

Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few rain and snow showers will develop in the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. As temperatures rise during the day, we will see any snow transition to rain showers. We will top out in the mid 40s with breezy northwest winds.

Sunday will give way to a few isolated rain showers once again in our area, but coverage will be significantly less than Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid 40s as well.

A few stray showers stick around Monday and Tuesday as highs climb into the lower 50s. We do see some milder weather heading into the end of the work week with highs in the upper 50s.