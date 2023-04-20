NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/20/23 AM

We get a brief warm up on Today with highs rising into the lower to mid 60s for areas south of Highway 29. Some areas down towards Fond du Lac could get near 70. Areas in the north will likely stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be a risk for additional showers and thunderstorms. None of the storms will pose a risk for severe weather.

The only concern with the rainfall will be the ongoing river flooding in the Wolf and Menominee River basins. We are seeing the rivers subside from their crests, but with a half inch to possibly over an inch of rain, this could pause the retreating water levels.

Friday will be breezy with some sunny skies in the morning under highs in the mid 50s. Later in the afternoon, clouds will build as we see some rain showers pop up. A higher likelihood will occur west and northwest of the Fox Valley.

It will be a cool weekend with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Each day will have a chance of a few pop up showers, more-so on Saturday than Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to return into the 50s next week with on and off chances of rain.